Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO)

The closing price of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) was $21.63 for the day, up 0.65% from the previous closing price of $21.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 660565 shares were traded. AHCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.35.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AHCO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SVB Leerink on September 27, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On July 14, 2021, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $30 to $36.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 when Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 10,201 shares for $21.00 per share. The transaction valued at 214,221 led to the insider holds 13,499,797 shares of the business.

Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 340,000 shares of AHCO for $6,800,000 on Jan 12. The 10% Owner now owns 13,459,998 shares after completing the transaction at $20.00 per share. On Jan 10, another insider, Everest Hill Group Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 200,000 shares for $20.00 each. As a result, the insider received 4,000,000 and left with 13,799,998 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AdaptHealth’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AHCO has reached a high of $27.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.40.

Shares Statistics:

AHCO traded an average of 772.05K shares per day over the past three months and 673.91k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 134.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.31M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AHCO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.41M with a Short Ratio of 10.24M, compared to 9.55M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.74% and a Short% of Float of 10.58%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.17 and $0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.06. EPS for the following year is $1.51, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.68 and $1.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AHCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.45B, up 20.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.34B and the low estimate is $3.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.