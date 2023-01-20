Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF)

The closing price of Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) was $112.44 for the day, down -1.73% from the previous closing price of $114.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1621918 shares were traded. RJF stock price reached its highest trading level at $113.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $110.46.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RJF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on December 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $120 from $130 previously.

On November 22, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $127.

On October 19, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $120.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on October 19, 2022, with a $120 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Raney Steven M sold 5,577 shares for $107.58 per share. The transaction valued at 599,972 led to the insider holds 56,537 shares of the business.

REILLY PAUL C sold 24,016 shares of RJF for $2,672,330 on Dec 14. The Chair & CEO now owns 267,499 shares after completing the transaction at $111.27 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, Catanese George, who serves as the Chief Risk Officer of the company, sold 3,489 shares for $114.02 each. As a result, the insider received 397,829 and left with 11,862 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Raymond’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RJF has reached a high of $126.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $84.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 114.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 104.27.

Shares Statistics:

RJF traded an average of 1.40M shares per day over the past three months and 1.29M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 215.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 193.54M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RJF as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.77M with a Short Ratio of 4.58M, compared to 2.67M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.28% and a Short% of Float of 1.82%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.52, RJF has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.68. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.39. The current Payout Ratio is 17.90% for RJF, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 21, 2021 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.62 and a low estimate of $2.07, while EPS last year was $2.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.29, with high estimates of $2.52 and low estimates of $1.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.99 and $7.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.25. EPS for the following year is $10.62, with 9 analysts recommending between $12.47 and $9.32.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.02B to a low estimate of $2.73B. As of the current estimate, Raymond James Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.64B, an estimated increase of 7.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RJF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11B, up 7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.88B and the low estimate is $11.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.