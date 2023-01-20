Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC)

The closing price of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC) was $15.10 for the day, down -1.24% from the previous closing price of $15.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 724057 shares were traded. ROIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.09.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ROIC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 251.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 45.47. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on September 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when POMERANTZ LAURA H sold 6,425 shares for $15.55 per share. The transaction valued at 99,940 led to the insider holds 59,704 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Retail’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 43.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROIC has reached a high of $20.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.24.

Shares Statistics:

ROIC traded an average of 991.64K shares per day over the past three months and 770.98k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 123.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.14M. Shares short for ROIC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.98M with a Short Ratio of 4.06M, compared to 3.46M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.00% and a Short% of Float of 6.21%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.22, ROIC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.80.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.38 and $0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.37, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.4 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $79.18M to a low estimate of $77M. As of the current estimate, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s year-ago sales were $72.8M, an estimated increase of 7.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $78.44M, an increase of 2.60% less than the figure of $7.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $78.89M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $77.99M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROIC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $310.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $307.71M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $308.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $284.1M, up 8.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $317.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $320M and the low estimate is $315M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.