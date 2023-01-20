Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Sunrun Inc. (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) closed the day trading at $25.45 down -10.39% from the previous closing price of $28.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9128544 shares were traded. RUN stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.15.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RUN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 01, 2022, Janney started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $30.

On November 15, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on November 15, 2022, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 when Abajian Danny sold 199 shares for $22.02 per share. The transaction valued at 4,381 led to the insider holds 148,149 shares of the business.

Dickson Paul S. sold 178 shares of RUN for $3,930 on Jan 06. The Chief Revenue Officer now owns 154,358 shares after completing the transaction at $22.08 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Fenster Edward Harris, who serves as the Co-Executive Chair of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $24.92 each. As a result, the insider received 2,492,000 and left with 1,311,406 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sunrun’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 88.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 267.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RUN has reached a high of $39.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.19.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RUN traded about 7.27M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RUN traded about 6.49M shares per day. A total of 212.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 204.65M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.60% stake in the company. Shares short for RUN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 29.75M with a Short Ratio of 30.79M, compared to 26.15M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.03% and a Short% of Float of 16.79%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of -$0.37, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of -$0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.27 and -$1.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.73. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 20 analysts recommending between $0.9 and -$1.46.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $565.06M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $669.6M to a low estimate of $466M. As of the current estimate, Sunrun Inc.’s year-ago sales were $438.76M, an estimated increase of 28.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $559.32M, an increase of 28.50% less than the figure of $28.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $652.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $425M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RUN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.61B, up 36.70% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.81B and the low estimate is $2.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.