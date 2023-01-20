Update from Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) was $184.06 for the day, up 0.98% from the previous closing price of $182.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 566093 shares were traded. AXON stock price reached its highest trading level at $185.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $181.52.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AXON’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 215.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on September 15, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $147.

On May 23, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $120.

On May 10, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $169.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on May 10, 2022, with a $169 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 19 when SMITH PATRICK W sold 1,300 shares for $185.06 per share. The transaction valued at 240,578 led to the insider holds 2,279,570 shares of the business.

SMITH PATRICK W sold 36,233 shares of AXON for $6,770,118 on Jan 18. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 2,278,730 shares after completing the transaction at $186.85 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, Isner Joshua, who serves as the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of the company, sold 5,537 shares for $185.12 each. As a result, the insider received 1,024,998 and left with 235,764 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Axon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 128.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 69.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXON has reached a high of $193.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $82.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 176.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 128.81.

Shares Statistics:

AXON traded an average of 570.53K shares per day over the past three months and 578.04k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.42M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AXON as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.59M with a Short Ratio of 1.97M, compared to 1.6M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.24% and a Short% of Float of 2.65%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.43, while EPS last year was $1.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.12 and $1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.9. EPS for the following year is $2.49, with 13 analysts recommending between $3.08 and $2.12.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $288.63M to a low estimate of $267.7M. As of the current estimate, Axon Enterprise Inc.’s year-ago sales were $201.11M, an estimated increase of 38.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $285.92M, an increase of 31.40% less than the figure of $38.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $296.91M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $273M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $863.38M, up 28.00% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.34B and the low estimate is $1.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.