What shareholders can do to beat the market with BP p.l.c. (BP) stock

As of close of business last night, BP p.l.c.’s stock clocked out at $35.54, up 0.57% from its previous closing price of $35.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8332758 shares were traded. BP stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.11.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Scotiabank on January 17, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Sector Outperform and sets its target price to $42 from $37 previously.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Underweight to Equal Weight on November 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $31 to $36.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BP has reached a high of $36.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.45.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BP traded 8.53M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7.46M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.15B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.00B. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.66M with a Short Ratio of 12.27M, compared to 10.61M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.21, BP has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.44. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.49.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.46 and a low estimate of $1.83, while EPS last year was $0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.89, with high estimates of $2.46 and low estimates of $1.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.68 and $7.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.43. EPS for the following year is $6.29, with 13 analysts recommending between $8.61 and $4.52.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $59.29B. It ranges from a high estimate of $61.01B to a low estimate of $57.42B. As of the current estimate, BP p.l.c.’s year-ago sales were $36.17B, an estimated increase of 63.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $60.26B, an increase of 19.20% less than the figure of $63.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $62.24B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $57.95B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $248.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $240.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $244.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $157.74B, up 54.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $235.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $245.85B and the low estimate is $224.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.