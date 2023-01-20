What shareholders can do to beat the market with Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) stock

As of close of business last night, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $40.58, up 1.91% from its previous closing price of $39.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1089124 shares were traded. IONS stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.61.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IONS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 48.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.50 and its Current Ratio is at 7.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on December 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $40 from $56 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 18 when HOUGEN ELIZABETH L sold 8,280 shares for $39.70 per share. The transaction valued at 328,721 led to the insider holds 73,435 shares of the business.

Geary Richard S sold 7,873 shares of IONS for $311,525 on Jan 18. The EVP, Chief Development Officer now owns 70,483 shares after completing the transaction at $39.57 per share. On Jan 18, another insider, Cadoret-Manier Onaiza, who serves as the EVP, Chf GL Pdt Str & Oper Ofc of the company, sold 3,748 shares for $39.55 each. As a result, the insider received 148,223 and left with 18,538 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ionis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 699.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IONS has reached a high of $48.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.58.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IONS traded 1.08M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.37M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 141.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.26M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.70% stake in the company. Shares short for IONS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7M with a Short Ratio of 8.68M, compared to 6.8M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.93% and a Short% of Float of 5.84%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.51 and a low estimate of -$0.94, while EPS last year was -$0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.78, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$1.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.14 and -$3.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.7. EPS for the following year is -$2.93, with 18 analysts recommending between -$1.71 and -$5.69.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $143.84M. It ranges from a high estimate of $169M to a low estimate of $95.14M. As of the current estimate, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $133M, an estimated increase of 8.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $166.51M, a decrease of -62.20% less than the figure of $8.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $203.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $133M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IONS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $636.73M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $560.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $594.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $810M, down -26.60% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $626.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $871.28M and the low estimate is $412M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.