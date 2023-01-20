Which analyst expects Apple Inc. (AAPL) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Apple Inc.’s stock clocked out at $135.27, up 0.04% from its previous closing price of $135.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 58107561 shares were traded. AAPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $136.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $133.77.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AAPL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 44.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on January 18, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $170 from $200 previously.

On January 03, 2023, Exane BNP Paribas Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $140.

JP Morgan reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on December 20, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $200 to $190.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when KONDO CHRIS sold 20,200 shares for $148.72 per share. The transaction valued at 3,004,144 led to the insider holds 31,505 shares of the business.

Maestri Luca sold 176,299 shares of AAPL for $27,493,275 on Oct 28. The Senior Vice President, CFO now owns 110,673 shares after completing the transaction at $155.95 per share. On Oct 17, another insider, O’BRIEN DEIRDRE, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 8,053 shares for $142.45 each. As a result, the insider received 1,147,150 and left with 136,290 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Apple’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 42.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AAPL has reached a high of $179.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $124.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 139.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 149.19.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AAPL traded 81.63M shares on average per day over the past three months and 69.34M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 16.03B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.90B. Insiders hold about 0.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AAPL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 108.66M with a Short Ratio of 124.02M, compared to 116.08M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.68% and a Short% of Float of 0.68%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.82, AAPL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.02. The current Payout Ratio is 14.60% for AAPL, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 09, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 30, 2020 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 23 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.32 and a low estimate of $1.99, while EPS last year was $2.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.52, with high estimates of $1.77 and low estimates of $1.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.06 and $5.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.43. EPS for the following year is $6.9, with 17 analysts recommending between $7.36 and $6.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 38 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AAPL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $441.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $379.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $411.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $394.33B, up 4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $432.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $456.27B and the low estimate is $414.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.