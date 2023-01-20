Which analyst expects Ready Capital Corporation (RC) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Ready Capital Corporation’s stock clocked out at $12.36, up 0.08% from its previous closing price of $12.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 604021 shares were traded. RC stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.19.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 20, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $11.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on July 08, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $15.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 when Ahlborn Andrew sold 3,035 shares for $13.80 per share. The transaction valued at 41,883 led to the insider holds 51,430 shares of the business.

Ahlborn Andrew sold 1,465 shares of RC for $20,217 on Aug 26. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 54,465 shares after completing the transaction at $13.80 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ready’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RC has reached a high of $15.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.94.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RC traded 854.56K shares on average per day over the past three months and 738k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 114.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.33M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.98M with a Short Ratio of 4.70M, compared to 2.52M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.23% and a Short% of Float of 6.72%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.30, RC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 14.01%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.40.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.98 and $1.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.87. EPS for the following year is $1.76, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.84 and $1.64.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $81.3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $96.44M to a low estimate of $64.6M. As of the current estimate, Ready Capital Corporation’s year-ago sales were $55M, an estimated increase of 47.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $80.43M, an increase of 24.30% less than the figure of $47.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $96.17M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $58.9M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $316.32M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $259.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $295.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $189.94M, up 55.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $321.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $357.03M and the low estimate is $224M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.