A correction may be in store for Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) shares?

In other words, the price has increased by -$0.0012 from its previous closing price. On the day, 533391 shares were traded. REED stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.0900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0810.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of REED’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, R. F. Lafferty on May 10, 2019, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On April 26, 2019, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on April 25, 2017, while the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $5.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Bello John bought 250,000 shares for $0.07 per share. The transaction valued at 18,250 led to the insider holds 1,243,357 shares of the business.

Bello John bought 250,000 shares of REED for $26,150 on Nov 22. The Director now owns 5,855,579 shares after completing the transaction at $0.10 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REED has reached a high of $0.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.0922, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.1631.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that REED traded 2.12M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 112.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.03M. Insiders hold about 9.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.70% stake in the company. Shares short for REED as of Oct 13, 2022 were 901.3k with a Short Ratio of 3.32M, compared to 590.54k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.80% and a Short% of Float of 1.24%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.14. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $16.91M. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.4M to a low estimate of $16.41M. As of the current estimate, Reed’s Inc.’s year-ago sales were $12.4M, an estimated increase of 36.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.87M, an increase of 32.00% less than the figure of $36.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $17.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16.23M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REED’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $60.86M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $58.55M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $59.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $49.6M, up 20.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $70.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $75.65M and the low estimate is $66.22M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.