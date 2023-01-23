A correction may be in store for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) shares?

In the latest session, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) closed at $6.05 up 2.72% from its previous closing price of $5.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2238091 shares were traded. SAND stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.81.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 17, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $9.50 to $9.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sandstorm’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 67.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAND has reached a high of $9.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.97.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SAND has traded an average of 2.34M shares per day and 2.19M over the past ten days. A total of 298.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 246.80M. Insiders hold about 3.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.13% stake in the company. Shares short for SAND as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.17M with a Short Ratio of 4.21M, compared to 4.72M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.36 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.13, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.19 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $38.3M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $42M to a low estimate of $34M. As of the current estimate, Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $29.53M, an estimated increase of 29.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $31.2M, an increase of 4.60% less than the figure of $29.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $31.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $31.2M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SAND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $164M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $140.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $155.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $114.86M, up 35.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $190.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $207M and the low estimate is $174M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.