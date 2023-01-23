A Stock You Should Be Looking At: ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

After finishing at $4.68 in the prior trading day, ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) closed at $4.75, up 1.50%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 771717 shares were traded. VRAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.6600.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VRAY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on January 25, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On January 11, 2022, B. Riley Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $7.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when SCHNABEL SUSAN C bought 25,000 shares for $4.70 per share. The transaction valued at 117,409 led to the insider holds 192,790 shares of the business.

SCHNABEL SUSAN C bought 20,000 shares of VRAY for $58,518 on May 20. The Director now owns 113,279 shares after completing the transaction at $2.93 per share. On May 19, another insider, SCHNABEL SUSAN C, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $2.89 each. As a result, the insider paid 28,898 and bolstered with 93,279 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRAY has reached a high of $4.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5744, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6346.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 789.29K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.18M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 181.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.29M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VRAY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.53M with a Short Ratio of 5.82M, compared to 8.44M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.71% and a Short% of Float of 5.54%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.55 and -$0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.57. EPS for the following year is -$0.52, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.39 and -$0.6.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $25.02M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $26M to a low estimate of $23.1M. As of the current estimate, ViewRay Inc.’s year-ago sales were $19.18M, an estimated increase of 30.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $32.75M, an increase of 60.60% over than the figure of $30.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $34.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $31M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $99.97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $98.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $98.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $70.12M, up 41.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $138.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $154.1M and the low estimate is $127.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.