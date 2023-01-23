An average trading volume for 89bio Inc. (ETNB) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $11.98 in the prior trading day, 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) closed at $12.47, up 4.09%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1235527 shares were traded. ETNB stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.80.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ETNB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on May 12, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy and sets its target price to $12 from $33 previously.

On December 20, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $46.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Martins Ryan sold 5,947 shares for $12.51 per share. The transaction valued at 74,397 led to the insider holds 36,368 shares of the business.

RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 1,172,741 shares of ETNB for $8,971,469 on Oct 18. The Director now owns 8,955,410 shares after completing the transaction at $7.65 per share. On Jul 01, another insider, RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,816,900 shares for $3.55 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,999,995 and bolstered with 7,782,669 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETNB has reached a high of $12.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.87.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 878.20K shares per day over the past 3-months and 862.39k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 47.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.17M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ETNB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.79M with a Short Ratio of 4.43M, compared to 3.15M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.69% and a Short% of Float of 14.08%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.56 and a low estimate of -$1.49, while EPS last year was -$1.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.84, with high estimates of -$0.57 and low estimates of -$1.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.98 and -$5.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.35. EPS for the following year is -$3.35, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.71 and -$7.93.