An average trading volume for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $131.84 in the prior trading day, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) closed at $131.72, down -0.09%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 920692 shares were traded. CHKP stock price reached its highest trading level at $133.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $131.36.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CHKP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 18, 2023, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $160.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Underweight to Equal Weight on January 17, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $130.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Check’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHKP has reached a high of $149.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $107.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 129.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 124.74.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 822.74K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.05M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 124.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.67M. Insiders hold about 24.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CHKP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.51M with a Short Ratio of 2.27M, compared to 1.99M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.00% and a Short% of Float of 2.50%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 26 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.6 and a low estimate of $1.88, while EPS last year was $2.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.74, with high estimates of $1.85 and low estimates of $1.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.47 and $7.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.27. EPS for the following year is $8.03, with 29 analysts recommending between $8.71 and $7.3.

Revenue Estimates

24 analysts predict $631.84M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $644M to a low estimate of $571.1M. As of the current estimate, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $599.1M, an estimated increase of 5.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $572.02M, an increase of 5.40% less than the figure of $5.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $578.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $564.8M.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHKP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.17B, up 7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.48B and the low estimate is $2.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.