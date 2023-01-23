An average trading volume for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $71.03 in the prior trading day, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE: FIS) closed at $73.92, up 4.07%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7548096 shares were traded. FIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $74.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.87.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FIS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on January 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $73 from $90 previously.

On January 09, 2023, KeyBanc Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Sector Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $75.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on December 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $95 to $75.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Norcross Gary sold 39,403 shares for $93.20 per share. The transaction valued at 3,672,370 led to the insider holds 846,643 shares of the business.

Norcross Gary sold 80,000 shares of FIS for $7,271,320 on Sep 09. The Chairman and CEO now owns 846,643 shares after completing the transaction at $90.89 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, Norcross Gary, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 80,000 shares for $89.72 each. As a result, the insider received 7,177,888 and left with 846,643 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fidelity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 17.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FIS has reached a high of $122.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 86.48.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.37M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.69M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 605.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 587.96M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FIS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.55M with a Short Ratio of 6.70M, compared to 5.92M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.24% and a Short% of Float of 1.25%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FIS’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.40, compared to 1.88 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.20.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 29 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.81 and a low estimate of $1.69, while EPS last year was $1.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.07, with high estimates of $2.23 and low estimates of $1.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.22 and $6.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.02. EPS for the following year is $7.56, with 33 analysts recommending between $8.22 and $6.87.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 32 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.88B, up 5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.85B and the low estimate is $14.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.