An average trading volume for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $99.08 in the prior trading day, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) closed at $103.48, up 4.44%. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14493913 shares were traded. DIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $103.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $99.30.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DIS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 169.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on December 12, 2022, Reiterated its Overweight rating but revised its target price to $115 from $125 previously.

On November 21, 2022, MoffettNathanson Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $120.

Guggenheim Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $110 to $145.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 12 when McCarthy Christine M sold 42,533 shares for $98.46 per share. The transaction valued at 4,187,799 led to the insider holds 181,830 shares of the business.

WOODFORD BRENT sold 18,110 shares of DIS for $1,783,111 on Jan 12. The EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax now owns 33,186 shares after completing the transaction at $98.46 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, WOODFORD BRENT, who serves as the EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $119.03 each. As a result, the insider received 357,090 and left with 28,624 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 59.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DIS has reached a high of $157.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $84.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 93.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 103.68.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 15.25M shares per day over the past 3-months and 12.1M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.82B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.82B. Insiders hold about 0.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DIS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 18.75M with a Short Ratio of 20.43M, compared to 20.52M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.03% and a Short% of Float of 1.03%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for DIS, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 15, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 12, 2019. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 12, 2007 when the company split stock in a 10000:9865 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.9 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.23, with high estimates of $1.61 and low estimates of $0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.11 and $3.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.79. EPS for the following year is $5.44, with 14 analysts recommending between $6.29 and $4.41.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $21.07B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $21.82B to a low estimate of $20.5B. As of the current estimate, The Walt Disney Company’s year-ago sales were $16.31B, an estimated increase of 29.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $24.07B, an increase of 24.80% less than the figure of $29.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $24.68B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.58B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $84.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $82.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $83.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $59.33B, up 41.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $93.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $96.99B and the low estimate is $91.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.