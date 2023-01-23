An investigation into Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s technical aspects

The price of Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) closed at $1.21 in the last session, up 4.31% from day before closing price of $1.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4935856 shares were traded. OCGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1448.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OCGN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on August 23, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On June 02, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $4.50.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on June 02, 2022, with a $4.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when Musunuri Shankar sold 100,000 shares for $1.28 per share. The transaction valued at 128,000 led to the insider holds 2,227,950 shares of the business.

Musunuri Shankar sold 95,809 shares of OCGN for $137,007 on Dec 16. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 752,540 shares after completing the transaction at $1.43 per share. On Oct 14, another insider, Musunuri Shankar, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $1.66 each. As a result, the insider received 166,000 and left with 752,540 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OCGN has reached a high of $4.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4196, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0776.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OCGN traded on average about 5.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.27M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 216.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.47M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.90% stake in the company. Shares short for OCGN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 43.21M with a Short Ratio of 40.65M, compared to 41.08M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.95% and a Short% of Float of 27.21%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.31 and -$0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$0.51.