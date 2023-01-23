An investigation into On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $20.60 in the prior trading day, On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) closed at $21.16, up 2.72%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2687663 shares were traded. ONON stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.59.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ONON by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on November 21, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $28 from $37 previously.

On July 26, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $28.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on July 26, 2022, with a $28 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ONON has reached a high of $31.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.61.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.75M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 317.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.23M. Insiders hold about 37.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ONON as of Oct 13, 2022 were 19.77M with a Short Ratio of 20.04M, compared to 13.54M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.27% and a Short% of Float of 9.41%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.41 and -$0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.28. EPS for the following year is $0.43, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.53 and $0.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ONON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $743.04M, up 51.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.66B and the low estimate is $1.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.