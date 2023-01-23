An overall feel about Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ACET) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Adicet Bio Inc.’s stock clocked out at $8.84, up 6.51% from its previous closing price of $8.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 548413 shares were traded. ACET stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.36.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ACET’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.60 and its Current Ratio is at 16.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on September 21, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

On March 31, 2022, SMBC Nikko started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $28.

On March 08, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.Truist initiated its Buy rating on March 08, 2022, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Aftab Blake sold 6,967 shares for $21.00 per share. The transaction valued at 146,307 led to the insider holds 28,209 shares of the business.

Schor Chen sold 30,000 shares of ACET for $601,920 on Nov 10. The President & CEO now owns 53,424 shares after completing the transaction at $20.06 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Schor Chen, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 9,955 shares for $21.03 each. As a result, the insider received 209,322 and left with 91,469 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACET has reached a high of $21.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.58.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ACET traded 789.35K shares on average per day over the past three months and 727.99k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 41.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.35M. Shares short for ACET as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.77M with a Short Ratio of 3.82M, compared to 3.04M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.42% and a Short% of Float of 12.92%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.36 and a low estimate of -$0.6, while EPS last year was -$0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of $1.87 and low estimates of -$0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.91 and -$1.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.28. EPS for the following year is -$2.11, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$2.82.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $129M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.73M, up 259.90% from the average estimate.