An overall feel about First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) closed at $136.18 up 3.96% from its previous closing price of $130.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1564387 shares were traded. FRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $136.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $131.25.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of First Republic Bank’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 05, 2023, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $142.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Underweight to Equal Weight on December 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $100 to $125.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRC has reached a high of $181.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $106.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 123.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 140.73.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FRC has traded an average of 1.72M shares per day and 2.08M over the past ten days. A total of 182.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 181.64M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FRC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.66M with a Short Ratio of 3.16M, compared to 2.12M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.46% and a Short% of Float of 1.47%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for FRC is 1.08, from 0.82 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.63%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.65.

Earnings Estimates

There are 21 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.06 and a low estimate of $1.56, while EPS last year was $2.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.75, with high estimates of $2.01 and low estimates of $1.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.44 and $7.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.22. EPS for the following year is $7.8, with 22 analysts recommending between $8.9 and $6.71.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.44B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.5B to a low estimate of $1.38B. As of the current estimate, First Republic Bank’s year-ago sales were $1.37B, an estimated increase of 5.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.43B, an increase of 2.40% less than the figure of $5.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.49B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.36B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.03B, up 16.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.46B and the low estimate is $5.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.