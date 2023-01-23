An overall feel about Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) closed at $309.84 up 0.62% from its previous closing price of $307.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1465886 shares were traded. VRTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $310.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $305.48.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on January 18, 2023, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $311.

On January 17, 2023, SVB Leerink Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $374.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on December 19, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $340.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 18 when Lee Yuchun sold 442 shares for $312.17 per share. The transaction valued at 137,979 led to the insider holds 1,875 shares of the business.

Lee Yuchun sold 4,000 shares of VRTX for $1,248,120 on Jan 17. The Director now owns 1,875 shares after completing the transaction at $312.03 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, ALTSHULER DAVID, who serves as the EVP, Global Research and CSO of the company, sold 34 shares for $308.61 each. As a result, the insider received 10,493 and left with 36,077 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vertex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRTX has reached a high of $324.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $221.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 304.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 287.63.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VRTX has traded an average of 1.50M shares per day and 1.55M over the past ten days. A total of 256.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 256.21M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VRTX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.93M with a Short Ratio of 2.50M, compared to 2.89M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.14% and a Short% of Float of 1.14%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 20 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.82 and a low estimate of $2.5, while EPS last year was $3.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.78, with high estimates of $4.12 and low estimates of $3.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.89 and $13.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.18. EPS for the following year is $15.47, with 23 analysts recommending between $17.48 and $14.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.26B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.37B to a low estimate of $2.14B. As of the current estimate, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $2.07B, an estimated increase of 9.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.28B, an increase of 8.80% less than the figure of $9.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.34B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.21B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.57B, up 16.00% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.81B and the low estimate is $8.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.