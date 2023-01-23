Analysis of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT): Selected Notes

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) closed the day trading at $10.22 down -2.20% from the previous closing price of $10.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 835736 shares were traded. ECVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.21.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ECVT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BWS Financial on March 23, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On November 29, 2021, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $10.80.

On August 16, 2021, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $17.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on August 16, 2021, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when Ginns Jonny bought 40,402 shares for $9.09 per share. The transaction valued at 367,157 led to the insider holds 193,245 shares of the business.

CCMP Capital, LP sold 20,125,000 shares of ECVT for $158,560,850 on Nov 17. The 10% Owner now owns 93,947 shares after completing the transaction at $7.88 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, CCMP Capital, LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 20,125,000 shares for $7.88 each. As a result, the insider received 158,560,850 and left with 93,947 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ecovyst’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ECVT has reached a high of $12.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.67.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ECVT traded about 679.95K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ECVT traded about 684.44k shares per day. A total of 132.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.91M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ECVT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.6M with a Short Ratio of 1.24M, compared to 694.45k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.17% and a Short% of Float of 2.60%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.1 and $0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.82. EPS for the following year is $0.95, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.4 and $0.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ECVT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $852.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $825M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $838.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $611.2M, up 37.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $859.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $915.4M and the low estimate is $788.17M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.