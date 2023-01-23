Are analysts optimistic about Knowles Corporation’s (NYSE:KN) stock?

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) closed the day trading at $18.34 up 2.06% from the previous closing price of $17.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 605673 shares were traded. KN stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.93.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 39.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on August 03, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $17 from $20 previously.

On February 10, 2022, Colliers Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $25.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 02 when Crowley Daniel J bought 2,000 shares for $13.97 per share. The transaction valued at 27,940 led to the insider holds 19,815 shares of the business.

Niew Jeffrey sold 77,537 shares of KN for $1,466,070 on May 26. The President & CEO now owns 528,590 shares after completing the transaction at $18.91 per share. On May 23, another insider, SHAVERS CHERYL L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,100 shares for $18.85 each. As a result, the insider received 58,435 and left with 52,604 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KN has reached a high of $23.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.45.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KN traded about 907.70K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KN traded about 659.01k shares per day. A total of 91.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.50M. Shares short for KN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.87M with a Short Ratio of 2.01M, compared to 2.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.05% and a Short% of Float of 2.99%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.29 and $1.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.24. EPS for the following year is $1.39, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.55 and $1.08.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $210.44M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $213.1M to a low estimate of $203.1M. As of the current estimate, Knowles Corporation’s year-ago sales were $234.3M, an estimated decrease of -10.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $184.88M, a decrease of -8.20% over than the figure of -$10.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $192M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $178.6M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $782.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $768.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $777.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $868.1M, down -10.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $812.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $841.8M and the low estimate is $748.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.