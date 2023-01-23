As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Snap Inc. (SNAP) offers stability

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) closed the day trading at $9.99 up 3.85% from the previous closing price of $9.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 23146807 shares were traded. SNAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.48.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SNAP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 112.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 04, 2023, New Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on December 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when Andersen Derek sold 451 shares for $9.49 per share. The transaction valued at 4,282 led to the insider holds 1,109,292 shares of the business.

Morrow Rebecca sold 1,901 shares of SNAP for $16,096 on Dec 16. The CAO and Controller now owns 265,962 shares after completing the transaction at $8.47 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Hunter Jerry James, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 72,234 shares for $8.47 each. As a result, the insider received 611,547 and left with 2,885,556 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNAP has reached a high of $41.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.13.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SNAP traded about 40.83M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SNAP traded about 22.18M shares per day. A total of 1.61B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.23B. Insiders hold about 8.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SNAP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 56.3M with a Short Ratio of 65.32M, compared to 58.09M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.51% and a Short% of Float of 5.69%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.23 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.36, with 23 analysts recommending between $0.65 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

31 analysts predict $1.31B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.37B to a low estimate of $1.27B. As of the current estimate, Snap Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.3B, an estimated increase of 0.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.1B, an increase of 7.90% over than the figure of $0.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.04B.

A total of 34 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.12B, up 12.00% from the average estimate. Based on 34 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.93B and the low estimate is $4.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.