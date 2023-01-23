Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Athira Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA) was $3.49 for the day, up 3.56% from the previous closing price of $3.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 688471 shares were traded. ATHA stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ATHA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.30 and its Current Ratio is at 22.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 07, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on June 23, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $36 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 28 when MILESON GLENNA bought 50,000 shares for $2.85 per share. The transaction valued at 142,250 led to the insider holds 159,930 shares of the business.

Romano Kelly A bought 30,000 shares of ATHA for $98,700 on Dec 02. The Director now owns 38,315 shares after completing the transaction at $3.29 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, MOEBIUS HANS, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $3.29 each. As a result, the insider paid 16,442 and bolstered with 65,836 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATHA has reached a high of $14.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2036, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.0352.

Shares Statistics:

ATHA traded an average of 302.00K shares per day over the past three months and 527.61k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.89M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ATHA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.83M with a Short Ratio of 1.53M, compared to 1.86M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.85% and a Short% of Float of 5.41%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.57 and a low estimate of -$0.69, while EPS last year was -$0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.67, with high estimates of -$0.56 and low estimates of -$0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.39 and -$2.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.52. EPS for the following year is -$2.77, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.57 and -$4.49.