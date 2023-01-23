BGS (B&G Foods Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE: BGS) closed at $14.43 up 2.41% from its previous closing price of $14.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1069216 shares were traded. BGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.02.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of B&G Foods Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 14, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $25 to $23.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on November 05, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $27.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when Wenner David L bought 20,000 shares for $14.01 per share. The transaction valued at 280,294 led to the insider holds 760,392 shares of the business.

POE ALFRED sold 13,875 shares of BGS for $286,658 on Sep 13. The Director now owns 34,007 shares after completing the transaction at $20.66 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BGS has reached a high of $32.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.78.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BGS has traded an average of 1.39M shares per day and 1.22M over the past ten days. A total of 71.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.75M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BGS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.59M with a Short Ratio of 12.41M, compared to 10.79M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.57% and a Short% of Float of 24.18%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BGS is 0.76, from 1.90 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 13.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.60.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.09 and $1.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.06. EPS for the following year is $1.37, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.67 and $1.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $533.2M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $566M to a low estimate of $522.69M. As of the current estimate, B&G Foods Inc.’s year-ago sales were $514.97M, an estimated increase of 3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $591.07M, an increase of 3.40% less than the figure of $3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $622M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $582.65M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.06B, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.31B and the low estimate is $2.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.