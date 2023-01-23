Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:BIPC) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $43.09 in the prior trading day, Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE: BIPC) closed at $44.91, up 4.22%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 595695 shares were traded. BIPC stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.88.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BIPC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 27, 2020, BofA/Merrill started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $53.BofA/Merrill initiated its Buy rating on May 27, 2020, with a $53 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Brookfield’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIPC has reached a high of $53.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.98.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 318.87K shares per day over the past 3-months and 298.14k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 110.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.53M. Shares short for BIPC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.71M with a Short Ratio of 2.64M, compared to 2.61M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BIPC’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.02, compared to 1.44 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.29%.