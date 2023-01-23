Considering ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) closed at $2.81 in the last session, up 2.18% from day before closing price of $2.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1044805 shares were traded. PRQR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7500.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PRQR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cantor Fitzgerald on December 22, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $5 from $0.80 previously.

On February 14, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $37 to $1.70.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on February 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $3.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 45.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRQR has reached a high of $6.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0528, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1078.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PRQR traded on average about 2.89M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.79M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 71.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.46M. Insiders hold about 20.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PRQR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.25M with a Short Ratio of 2.00M, compared to 349.55k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.75% and a Short% of Float of 1.86%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.73 and -$0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.84. EPS for the following year is -$0.69, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.37 and -$1.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRQR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.95M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.48M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.59M, up 48.60% from the average estimate.