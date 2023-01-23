E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) closed the day trading at $6.25 up 2.46% from the previous closing price of $6.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1093495 shares were traded. ETWO stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.00.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ETWO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 99.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 21, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $5.50.

On September 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $5.50.Credit Suisse initiated its Underperform rating on September 23, 2022, with a $5.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 when Farlekas Michael sold 13,000 shares for $5.79 per share. The transaction valued at 75,241 led to the insider holds 256,478 shares of the business.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC sold 40,000 shares of ETWO for $234,268 on Dec 30. The 10% Owner now owns 567,713 shares after completing the transaction at $5.86 per share. On Dec 05, another insider, Farlekas Michael, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 13,000 shares for $5.83 each. As a result, the insider received 75,820 and left with 269,478 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETWO has reached a high of $9.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.83.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ETWO traded about 1.53M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ETWO traded about 1.63M shares per day. A total of 302.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 238.02M. Shares short for ETWO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 14.01M with a Short Ratio of 15.80M, compared to 13.77M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.64% and a Short% of Float of 8.12%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.27 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.35 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ETWO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $676.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $665M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $669.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $425.56M, up 57.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $737.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $750.83M and the low estimate is $724.73M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.