How is Nu Holdings Ltd.’s (NYSE: NU) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $3.62 in the prior trading day, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) closed at $3.81, up 5.25%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 48913100 shares were traded. NU stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 09, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $6.50.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on November 09, 2022, with a $6.50 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NU has reached a high of $11.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0526, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5659.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 27.54M shares per day over the past 3-months and 28.86M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 4.68B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.13B. Insiders hold about 8.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 89.37M with a Short Ratio of 103.79M, compared to 86.54M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.91% and a Short% of Float of 3.73%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and -$0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.14 and -$0.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.7B, up 148.10% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.7B and the low estimate is $4.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 45.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.