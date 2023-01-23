I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX).

After finishing at $475.13 in the prior trading day, IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX) closed at $488.88, up 2.89%. In other words, the price has increased by $+13.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 562535 shares were traded. IDXX stock price reached its highest trading level at $491.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $472.26.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IDXX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 396.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 87.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 21, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $530 to $435.

On July 12, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $440.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on July 12, 2022, with a $440 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when JUNIUS DANIEL M sold 3,046 shares for $424.91 per share. The transaction valued at 1,294,276 led to the insider holds 2,968 shares of the business.

SZOSTAK M ANNE sold 740 shares of IDXX for $317,127 on Dec 02. The Director now owns 1,260 shares after completing the transaction at $428.55 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Turner Kathy V, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $436.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,308,000 and left with 6,923 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, IDEXX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 62.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 51.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 85.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IDXX has reached a high of $574.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $317.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 426.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 390.48.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 495.17K shares per day over the past 3-months and 626.75k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 83.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.01M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.80% stake in the company. Shares short for IDXX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.37M with a Short Ratio of 2.11M, compared to 2.13M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.85% and a Short% of Float of 3.23%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.08 and a low estimate of $1.96, while EPS last year was $2.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.01, with high estimates of $2.08 and low estimates of $1.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.81 and $7.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.95. EPS for the following year is $9.57, with 12 analysts recommending between $10.17 and $9.12.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $830.78M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $837M to a low estimate of $826M. As of the current estimate, IDEXX Laboratories Inc.’s year-ago sales were $810.42M, an estimated increase of 2.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $827.63M, an increase of 3.30% over than the figure of $2.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $844.08M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $809M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IDXX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.22B, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.8B and the low estimate is $3.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.