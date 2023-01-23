I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR).

After finishing at $78.85 in the prior trading day, Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) closed at $78.92, up 0.09%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1592729 shares were traded. IBKR stock price reached its highest trading level at $79.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.90.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IBKR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.42. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $85.

On August 31, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $77.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on April 26, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $90.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 19 when Peterffy Thomas sold 20,000 shares for $79.55 per share. The transaction valued at 1,591,027 led to the insider holds 1,750,605 shares of the business.

Peterffy Thomas sold 20,000 shares of IBKR for $1,587,008 on Jan 18. The Chairman now owns 1,770,605 shares after completing the transaction at $79.35 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, Peterffy Thomas, who serves as the Chairman of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $77.40 each. As a result, the insider received 1,548,089 and left with 1,790,605 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Interactive’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IBKR has reached a high of $83.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 75.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.90.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.49M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 101.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.22M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.20% stake in the company. Shares short for IBKR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.2M with a Short Ratio of 2.79M, compared to 2.53M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.11% and a Short% of Float of 3.29%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, IBKR’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.40, compared to 0.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.51%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.70.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.41 and a low estimate of $1.12, while EPS last year was $0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.24, with high estimates of $1.41 and low estimates of $1.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.14 and $3.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.93. EPS for the following year is $5.36, with 6 analysts recommending between $5.88 and $4.82.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $928.85M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.01B to a low estimate of $885M. As of the current estimate, Interactive Brokers Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $683M, an estimated increase of 36.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $991.85M, an increase of 43.30% over than the figure of $36.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $951.7M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IBKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.78B, up 11.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.42B and the low estimate is $3.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.