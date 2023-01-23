I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO).

After finishing at $0.71 in the prior trading day, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) closed at $0.81, up 14.79%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1050 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3948396 shares were traded. NRBO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7205.

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NRBO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on June 15, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

Over the past 52 weeks, NRBO has reached a high of $63.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1901, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.3196.

The stock has traded on average 3.83M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.27M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 18.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.27M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NRBO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 49.27k with a Short Ratio of 0.96M, compared to 105.61k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.54% and a Short% of Float of 8.98%.

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.