In spite of Netflix Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NFLX) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) closed at $342.50 up 8.46% from its previous closing price of $315.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+26.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 27249760 shares were traded. NFLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $343.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $332.62.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Netflix Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 877.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on January 20, 2023, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $417 from $366 previously.

On January 20, 2023, Wedbush reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $400 to $410.

The Benchmark Company reiterated its Sell rating for the stock on January 20, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $225 to $250.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 28 when HASTINGS REED bought 4,540 shares for $375.97 per share. The transaction valued at 1,706,910 led to the insider holds 5,158,941 shares of the business.

HASTINGS REED bought 46,900 shares of NFLX for $18,294,698 on Jan 27. The Co-CEO now owns 5,154,401 shares after completing the transaction at $390.08 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Netflix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NFLX has reached a high of $526.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $162.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 302.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 245.20.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NFLX has traded an average of 9.91M shares per day and 12.1M over the past ten days. A total of 444.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 438.60M. Insiders hold about 1.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NFLX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.64M with a Short Ratio of 9.27M, compared to 9.74M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.17% and a Short% of Float of 2.20%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 29 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.02 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $1.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.96, with high estimates of $3.65 and low estimates of $2.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.5 and $10.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.32. EPS for the following year is $10.51, with 32 analysts recommending between $13.4 and $8.51.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 27 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $7.82B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $8.07B to a low estimate of $7.77B. As of the current estimate, Netflix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.71B, an estimated increase of 1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.13B, an increase of 2.50% over than the figure of $1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.86B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.81B.

A total of 32 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NFLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.7B, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 31 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $36.42B and the low estimate is $32.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.