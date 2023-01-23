In What Direction Will Niu Technologies’s (NASDAQ:NIU) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) was $5.13 for the day, up 9.38% from the previous closing price of $4.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2003008 shares were traded. NIU stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.70.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NIU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on April 14, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.50.

On August 09, 2021, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $15.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Niu’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 91.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 30.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NIU has reached a high of $16.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.02.

Shares Statistics:

NIU traded an average of 1.15M shares per day over the past three months and 1.38M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 87.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.57M. Shares short for NIU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 821.05k with a Short Ratio of 1.56M, compared to 935.53k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.51 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.64, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.9 and $0.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NIU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $625.78M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $503.73M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $572.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $555.6M, up 3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $795.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $963.11M and the low estimate is $623.27M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.