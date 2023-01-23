Investing in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) closed at $62.34 up 7.85% from its previous closing price of $57.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 756416 shares were traded. SMG stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.16.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 20.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 19.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 22, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $125 to $92.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on June 22, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $115 to $85.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when HAGEDORN JAMES sold 50,000 shares for $60.77 per share. The transaction valued at 3,038,563 led to the insider holds 212,402 shares of the business.

Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 91,706 shares of SMG for $4,912,562 on Nov 29. The Director now owns 14,114,775 shares after completing the transaction at $53.57 per share. On Nov 29, another insider, Evans David C, who serves as the EVP and Interim CFO of the company, sold 1,659 shares for $53.69 each. As a result, the insider received 89,067 and left with 23,694 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 23.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMG has reached a high of $162.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.88.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SMG has traded an average of 881.17K shares per day and 761.31k over the past ten days. A total of 55.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.18M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SMG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.49M with a Short Ratio of 3.20M, compared to 2.49M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.31% and a Short% of Float of 8.59%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SMG is 2.64, from 2.40 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.18.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.89 and a low estimate of -$2.11, while EPS last year was -$0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.07, with high estimates of -$0.41 and low estimates of -$1.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.26 and $4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.15. EPS for the following year is $4.17, with 11 analysts recommending between $4.65 and $2.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $519.87M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $639.37M to a low estimate of $433.3M. As of the current estimate, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s year-ago sales were $737.8M, an estimated decrease of -29.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.92B, down -19.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.22B and the low estimate is $3.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.