Investing in Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Vaxart Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.13, up 6.60% from its previous closing price of $1.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1450182 shares were traded. VXRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1496 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0800.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VXRT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 02, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $15.

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 29, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 28 when Watson W. Mark bought 20,000 shares for $0.76 per share. The transaction valued at 15,140 led to the insider holds 20,000 shares of the business.

Ahmad Fuad bought 5,000 shares of VXRT for $16,100 on Jun 22. The Interim CFO now owns 5,000 shares after completing the transaction at $3.22 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 695.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VXRT has reached a high of $5.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1500, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7238.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VXRT traded 3.50M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.16M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 131.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.12M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VXRT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 24.5M with a Short Ratio of 22.76M, compared to 24M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.37% and a Short% of Float of 21.77%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.63 and -$0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.84. EPS for the following year is -$0.93, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.59 and -$1.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VXRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $80k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $990k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $892k, up 11.00% from the average estimate.