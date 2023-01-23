Is this a Prime Time To acquire Myomo Inc. (MYO) stock

The price of Myomo Inc. (AMEX: MYO) closed at $0.48 in the last session, up 9.91% from day before closing price of $0.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0436 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2095111 shares were traded. MYO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5399 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4310.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MYO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on November 11, 2020, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $7 from $5 previously.

On May 27, 2020, Dougherty & Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.50.

On October 02, 2017, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on October 02, 2017, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when Mitchell Micah bought 15,384 shares for $0.33 per share. The transaction valued at 5,000 led to the insider holds 64,815 shares of the business.

HENRY DAVID A bought 76,923 shares of MYO for $25,000 on Jan 17. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 163,527 shares after completing the transaction at $0.33 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, GUDONIS PAUL R, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 307,692 shares for $0.33 each. As a result, the insider paid 100,000 and bolstered with 483,345 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MYO has reached a high of $8.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6098, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6807.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MYO traded on average about 1.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 816.48k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 7.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.84M. Insiders hold about 5.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MYO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 19.15k with a Short Ratio of 0.87M, compared to 23.54k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.27% and a Short% of Float of 0.28%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.38 and a low estimate of -$0.53, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.36 and -$1.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.51. EPS for the following year is -$1.16, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.05 and -$1.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MYO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.86M, up 22.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25M and the low estimate is $19M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.