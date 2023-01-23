Is this a Prime Time To acquire Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) stock

The price of Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE: EVTL) closed at $2.26 in the last session, down -5.44% from day before closing price of $2.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 540073 shares were traded. EVTL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EVTL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.00 and its Current Ratio is at 8.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 11, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $9.

On January 18, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $7.Barclays initiated its Underweight rating on January 18, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVTL has reached a high of $11.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4250, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.6648.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EVTL traded on average about 352.83K shares per day over the past 3-months and 543.65k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 178.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.30M. Insiders hold about 78.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.50% stake in the company. Shares short for EVTL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.51M with a Short Ratio of 0.45M, compared to 427.36k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.72% and a Short% of Float of 2.71%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.