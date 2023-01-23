It’s an appealing income play to consider GitLab Inc. (GTLB)

After finishing at $44.21 in the prior trading day, GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB) closed at $46.27, up 4.66%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1356716 shares were traded. GTLB stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.90.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GTLB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on December 15, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $65.

On September 22, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $104.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on September 01, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $63.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 when Brown Dale R sold 894 shares for $41.66 per share. The transaction valued at 37,244 led to the insider holds 16,265 shares of the business.

McBride Michael Eugene sold 6,832 shares of GTLB for $312,193 on Jan 03. The Chief Revenue Officer now owns 869,178 shares after completing the transaction at $45.70 per share. On Dec 27, another insider, Makan Divesh, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 53,676 shares for $44.65 each. As a result, the insider received 2,396,527 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTLB has reached a high of $80.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.56.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.96M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.5M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 148.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.03M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GTLB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.18M with a Short Ratio of 11.54M, compared to 6.13M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.50% and a Short% of Float of 10.19%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.6 and -$0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.65. EPS for the following year is -$0.65, with 13 analysts recommending between -$0.48 and -$0.78.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $106.05M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $109.48M to a low estimate of $105.04M. As of the current estimate, GitLab Inc.’s year-ago sales were $59.24M, an estimated increase of 79.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $119.28M, an increase of 53.30% less than the figure of $79.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $122.38M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $118.47M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTLB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $420.31M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $412.18M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $413.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $252.65M, up 63.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $586.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $623.59M and the low estimate is $562.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 41.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.