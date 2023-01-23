It’s an appealing income play to consider Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

The price of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) closed at $1.60 in the last session, up 7.38% from day before closing price of $1.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12120635 shares were traded. OPEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4900.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OPEN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 13, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $1.50.

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on October 17, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 18 when Schwartz Christina sold 4,647 shares for $1.64 per share. The transaction valued at 7,625 led to the insider holds 798,703 shares of the business.

Schwartz Christina sold 25,264 shares of OPEN for $42,249 on Jan 17. The insider now owns 803,350 shares after completing the transaction at $1.67 per share. On Jan 10, another insider, Wu Eric Chung-Wei, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $1.22 each. As a result, the insider received 121,900 and left with 28,991,868 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPEN has reached a high of $11.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5024, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2556.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OPEN traded on average about 26.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 25.43M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 629.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 537.71M. Insiders hold about 6.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.00% stake in the company. Shares short for OPEN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 79.82M with a Short Ratio of 83.96M, compared to 65.36M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.69% and a Short% of Float of 14.25%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.46 and a low estimate of -$0.67, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.46, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.8 and -$1.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1. EPS for the following year is -$1.06, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.31 and -$2.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.02B, up 82.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.29B and the low estimate is $8.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.