It’s an appealing income play to consider Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

After finishing at $11.35 in the prior trading day, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) closed at $11.46, up 0.97%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17272149 shares were traded. PBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.10.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PBR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 04, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $13.60 to $12.30.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on October 31, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $14.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Petroleo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBR has reached a high of $16.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.87.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 37.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 21.17M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 6.52B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.20B. Insiders hold about 39.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PBR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 45.4M with a Short Ratio of 40.95M, compared to 44.43M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PBR’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.79, compared to 7.58 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 51.12%. The current Payout Ratio is 124.30% for PBR, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 07, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.31 and a low estimate of $1.05, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.29, with high estimates of $1.76 and low estimates of $0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.06 and $2.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.07. EPS for the following year is $3.71, with 8 analysts recommending between $6.77 and $1.7.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $30.54B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $31.86B to a low estimate of $29.69B. As of the current estimate, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s year-ago sales were $23.25B, an estimated increase of 31.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $30.62B, an increase of 27.40% less than the figure of $31.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $34.85B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $27.01B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $128.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $92.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $114.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $83.97B, up 36.10% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $103.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $127.36B and the low estimate is $73.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.