It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Insmed Incorporated (INSM) stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) closed the day trading at $20.88 up 5.72% from the previous closing price of $19.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1776656 shares were traded. INSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.81.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of INSM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

On December 07, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $37.

On November 18, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $39.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on November 18, 2022, with a $39 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 10 when Wise John Drayton sold 779 shares for $17.96 per share. The transaction valued at 13,991 led to the insider holds 77,272 shares of the business.

Schaeffer Orlov S Nicole sold 2,435 shares of INSM for $43,708 on Jan 10. The Chief People Strategy Officer now owns 72,159 shares after completing the transaction at $17.95 per share. On Jan 10, another insider, Smith Michael Alexander, who serves as the General Counsel, Senior VP of the company, sold 1,836 shares for $17.93 each. As a result, the insider received 32,919 and left with 54,332 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INSM has reached a high of $28.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.26.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, INSM traded about 1.56M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, INSM traded about 1.82M shares per day. A total of 135.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.48M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.90% stake in the company. Shares short for INSM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.65M with a Short Ratio of 10.69M, compared to 8.03M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.21% and a Short% of Float of 8.37%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.9 and a low estimate of -$1.06, while EPS last year was -$0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.94, with high estimates of -$0.83 and low estimates of -$1.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.36 and -$3.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.55. EPS for the following year is -$3.58, with 9 analysts recommending between -$2.82 and -$5.28.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $71.17M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $79.57M to a low estimate of $65.1M. As of the current estimate, Insmed Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $56.12M, an estimated increase of 26.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $76.49M, an increase of 44.00% over than the figure of $26.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $82M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $71.9M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INSM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $269.29M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $251.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $258.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $188.46M, up 37.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $350.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $375.29M and the low estimate is $312.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.