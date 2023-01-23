There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) can be one of them

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) closed the day trading at $52.99 up 2.53% from the previous closing price of $51.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3216003 shares were traded. FUTU stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.02.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FUTU, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 30, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $59.60 to $27.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on December 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $61 to $64.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Futu’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 15.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FUTU has reached a high of $72.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.73.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FUTU traded about 3.67M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FUTU traded about 4.58M shares per day. A total of 140.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.62M. Insiders hold about 7.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.40% stake in the company. Shares short for FUTU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.31M with a Short Ratio of 7.32M, compared to 7.68M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.05 and a low estimate of $1.05, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.05, with high estimates of $1.05 and low estimates of $1.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.57 and $0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.55. EPS for the following year is $3.9, with 10 analysts recommending between $5.22 and $0.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FUTU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $752.46M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $975.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $426.3M, up 128.80% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.27B and the low estimate is $1.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 49.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.