There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Seadrill Limited (SDRL) can be one of them

The closing price of Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) was $40.14 for the day, up 0.22% from the previous closing price of $40.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2350712 shares were traded. SDRL stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.05.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SDRL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BWS Financial on January 18, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Seadrill’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SDRL has reached a high of $40.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.36.

Shares Statistics:

SDRL traded an average of 129.00K shares per day over the past three months and 596.97k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 50.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.67M. Insiders hold about 22.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.27% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.99 and a low estimate of -$1.99, while EPS last year was -$1.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.16, with high estimates of -$2.16 and low estimates of -$2.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$7.3 and -$19.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$11.54. EPS for the following year is -$7.51, with 3 analysts recommending between -$7.04 and -$8.29.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $265M to a low estimate of $265M. As of the current estimate, Seadrill Limited’s year-ago sales were $291.67M, an estimated decrease of -9.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $247M, a decrease of -32.70% less than the figure of -$9.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $247M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $247M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SDRL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $930M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.39B, down -23.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.15B and the low estimate is $939M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.