There is a good chance Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) closed at $8.68 in the last session, down -0.46% from day before closing price of $8.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1991100 shares were traded. VKTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.47.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VKTX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.70 and its Current Ratio is at 11.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 25, 2021, Raymond James Downgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Strong Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $27 to $12.

On June 05, 2020, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $14.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on June 05, 2020, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when FOEHR MATTHEW W bought 45,000 shares for $2.47 per share. The transaction valued at 111,195 led to the insider holds 111,250 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VKTX has reached a high of $9.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.75.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VKTX traded on average about 3.51M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.73M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 76.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.77M. Insiders hold about 11.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VKTX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.79M with a Short Ratio of 5.69M, compared to 1.93M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.33% and a Short% of Float of 2.40%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.85 and -$0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.89. EPS for the following year is -$1, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.75 and -$1.22.