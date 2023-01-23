There is a good chance Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $73.77 in the prior trading day, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: WH) closed at $75.33, up 2.11%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 665571 shares were traded. WH stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.49.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on December 15, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $88 from $80 previously.

On December 05, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $87.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when ALLEN MICHELE sold 14,940 shares for $71.34 per share. The transaction valued at 1,065,820 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Cash Paul F sold 8,137 shares of WH for $605,260 on Nov 22. The General Counsel & Corp. Secy. now owns 5,034 shares after completing the transaction at $74.38 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, CHECCHIO LISA, who serves as the Chief Marketing Officer of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $72.80 each. As a result, the insider received 291,200 and left with 13,120 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Wyndham’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WH has reached a high of $93.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 71.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.95.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 800.11K shares per day over the past 3-months and 685.79k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 89.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.94M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.80% stake in the company. Shares short for WH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.16M with a Short Ratio of 3.66M, compared to 1.95M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.39% and a Short% of Float of 2.44%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WH’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.40, compared to 1.28 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.71%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.85, with high estimates of $0.92 and low estimates of $0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.9 and $3.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.8. EPS for the following year is $3.98, with 9 analysts recommending between $4.35 and $3.78.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $324.34M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $332M to a low estimate of $317M. As of the current estimate, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s year-ago sales were $392M, an estimated decrease of -17.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $330.07M, a decrease of -11.00% over than the figure of -$17.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $342M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $315M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.56B, down -5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.55B and the low estimate is $1.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.