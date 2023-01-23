There Is Still Room For HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) closed the day trading at $36.84 up 1.24% from the previous closing price of $36.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1974010 shares were traded. HSBC stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.41.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HSBC, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, HSBC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HSBC has reached a high of $38.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.86.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HSBC traded about 2.47M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HSBC traded about 2.25M shares per day. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.40% stake in the company. Shares short for HSBC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.36M with a Short Ratio of 8.59M, compared to 9.21M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

HSBC’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.35, up from 0.22 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.25%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for HSBC, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 06, 1999 when the company split stock in a 6:1 ratio.

