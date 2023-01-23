There Is Still Room For InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) closed the day trading at $2.12 up 18.44% from the previous closing price of $1.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 887140 shares were traded. INM stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8700.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of INM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 14 when ADAMS ERIC A bought 14,160 shares for $0.89 per share. The transaction valued at 12,659 led to the insider holds 59,003 shares of the business.

ADAMS ERIC A bought 8,560 shares of INM for $7,276 on Apr 13. The President & CEO now owns 44,843 shares after completing the transaction at $0.85 per share. On Jan 24, another insider, COLWILL BRUCE, who serves as the CFO of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $1.09 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,438 and bolstered with 11,515 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INM has reached a high of $35.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2441, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.8428.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, INM traded about 1.14M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, INM traded about 1.35M shares per day. A total of 1.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.08M. Insiders hold about 0.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.30% stake in the company. Shares short for INM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.22k with a Short Ratio of 0.05M, compared to 90.31k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.68% and a Short% of Float of 0.69%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$6.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$8.75 and -$8.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$8.75. EPS for the following year is -$6.25, with 1 analysts recommending between -$6.25 and -$6.25.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $500k in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $500k to a low estimate of $500k. As of the current estimate, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $250k, an estimated increase of 100.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.09M, up 359.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.5M and the low estimate is $7.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 50.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.