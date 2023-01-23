There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL).

In the latest session, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) closed at $98.02 up 5.34% from its previous closing price of $93.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 62928391 shares were traded. GOOGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $98.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $95.06.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Alphabet Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, New Street on January 04, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $118.

On July 27, 2022, Wells Fargo reiterated its Overweight rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $170 to $160.

UBS reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on July 27, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $133 to $132.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 04 when O’Toole Amie Thuener sold 855 shares for $91.15 per share. The transaction valued at 77,933 led to the insider holds 25,122 shares of the business.

RAGHAVAN PRABHAKAR sold 22,203 shares of GOOGL for $1,992,617 on Jan 03. The Senior Vice President now owns 76,579 shares after completing the transaction at $89.75 per share. On Dec 27, another insider, MATHER ANN, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 380 shares for $89.24 each. As a result, the insider received 33,911 and left with 11,300 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Alphabet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOOGL has reached a high of $151.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $83.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 93.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 106.38.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GOOGL has traded an average of 32.94M shares per day and 34.6M over the past ten days. A total of 6.86B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.90B. Insiders hold about 7.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GOOGL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 52.28M with a Short Ratio of 43.10M, compared to 62.79M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.40% and a Short% of Float of 0.87%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 35 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.47 and a low estimate of $0.95, while EPS last year was $1.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.18, with high estimates of $1.4 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.53 and $4.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.79. EPS for the following year is $5.44, with 47 analysts recommending between $6.73 and $3.81.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 31 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $77.12B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $80.53B to a low estimate of $73.8B. As of the current estimate, Alphabet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $75.33B, an estimated increase of 2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $70.83B, an increase of 4.10% over than the figure of $2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $74.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $67.77B.

A total of 42 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOOGL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $290.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $280.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $284.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $257.64B, up 10.40% from the average estimate. Based on 42 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $309.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $327.44B and the low estimate is $266.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.